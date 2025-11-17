Microsoft India FY25 results: Profit up 39% to ₹1,245 crore, revenue jumps 27%

Tech giant Microsoft India on November 17, reported 38.66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit to ₹1,245.18 crore for FY2025, its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed. In FY24, the IT giant registered ₹898 crore profit, as per the PTI report.
Further, Microsoft India's revenue from operations increased by 27.44% to ₹28,754.77 crore during FY25 from ₹22,561.91 crore a year ago. The total revenue surged 28% to ₹29,303 crore.
An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply, the PTI report added.
(With inputs from PTI)
