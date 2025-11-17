Subscribe

Microsoft India FY25 results: Profit up 39% to ₹1,245 crore, revenue jumps 27%

Updated17 Nov 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Microsoft India reported a profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,245 crore in FY 2025, up 39% year-on-year. Further, revenue from operations rose 27.44% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28,754.77 crore in FY25, and total revenue surged 28% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,303 crore.
Microsoft India reported a profit of ₹1,245 crore in FY 2025, up 39% year-on-year. Further, revenue from operations rose 27.44% to ₹28,754.77 crore in FY25, and total revenue surged 28% to ₹29,303 crore.(Photo: Bloomberg )

Tech giant Microsoft India on November 17, reported 38.66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit to 1,245.18 crore for FY2025, its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed. In FY24, the IT giant registered 898 crore profit, as per the PTI report.

Further, Microsoft India's revenue from operations increased by 27.44% to 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from 22,561.91 crore a year ago. The total revenue surged 28% to 29,303 crore.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply, the PTI report added.

Microsoft India FY25 results: Key Highlights

  • “Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as 27,624 crore,” Tofler said.

  • The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29% YoY to 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.
  • According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5% to 1,567.9 crore during the period under review from 1,368.6 crore in FY24.

(With inputs from PTI)

Microsoft India
