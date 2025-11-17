Microsoft India FY25 results: Profit up 39% to ₹1,245 crore, revenue jumps 27%

Tech giant Microsoft India on November 17, reported 38.66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit to ₹1,245.18 crore for FY2025, its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler showed. In FY24, the IT giant registered ₹898 crore profit, as per the PTI report.

Further, Microsoft India's revenue from operations increased by 27.44% to ₹28,754.77 crore during FY25 from ₹22,561.91 crore a year ago. The total revenue surged 28% to ₹29,303 crore.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply, the PTI report added.

Microsoft India FY25 results: Key Highlights “Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as ₹ 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as ₹ 27,624 crore,” Tofler said.

The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29% YoY to ₹ 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from ₹ 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

20,294.13 crore in FY25 from 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal. According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5% to ₹ 1,567.9 crore during the period under review from ₹ 1,368.6 crore in FY24. (With inputs from PTI)