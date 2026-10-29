Microsoft posts blockbuster quarterly results riding on AI boom; CEO Satya Nadella says, ‘Never been more confident’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted cloud growth and artificial intelligence tools following the company's earnings call. In posts on X, he described a fast start to the financial year. Microsoft Cloud revenue crossed $63 billion, with annual growth accelerating to 30%.

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Satya Nadella highlighted Microsoft’s biggest Copilot update, which combines Chat, Cowork, Autopilot, and Code. Daily users increased nearly 50% over the previous quarter.

Their number also grew more than five times compared with last year. User satisfaction improved nearly 20% from the previous quarter, reaching another record.

Customers holding more than 50,000 Copilot seats increased eightfold over the year. Nadella also highlighted GitHub Copilot Fusion, announced that morning.

He said it offered leading quality at costs up to 77% lower. A comparison credited to Artificial Analysis placed Fusion near 60 on its coding index. Its average cost was roughly $5.50 per task.

Nadella said improving intelligence for each task must accompany better costs and performance. Microsoft is also bringing Dynamics 365 business capabilities directly into Copilot. The aim is to help organisations build their own software services.

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Foundry revenue more than tripled compared with last year. Customers building with multiple models increased fivefold, while revenue from open-source models rose tenfold. Microsoft is bringing Foundry and Fabric closer, helping customers build agents near their data. Nearly 60,000 customers access business information through Microsoft IQ, up 25% from the previous quarter.

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The Microsoft CEO also outlined efforts to control and secure AI agents. Agent 365 now has over 50 million agents, up 30% from the previous quarter.

Microsoft is combining Windows and Agent 365 to support agents within secure device boundaries. OpenAI Codex, Anthropic Claude Code and Meta Muse are adopting this approach.

According to him, Perception handles identity, permissions, monitoring and containment outside the AI model. Microsoft is adding computing capacity faster and improving utilisation of existing infrastructure.

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Nadella said Azure's growth spanned large companies, smaller businesses, cloud services, and AI infrastructure.

“I have never been more confident in the opportunity ahead of us,” he said.

Company earnings Microsoft’s July-September revenue rose 19% annually to $92.3 billion. Operating income increased 21% to $45.9 billion. Reported net income climbed 32% to $36.6 billion. Cloud revenue reached $63.9 billion while Azure revenue grew 48%.

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Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said results exceeded expectations. Microsoft expects December-quarter revenue between $96 billion and $97.1 billion.

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $63.9 billion, with growth accelerating to 30% (up 31% in constant currency) year-over-year,” Hood, also the executive vice president of the company, added.

According to Hood, customer demand continues to exceed supply. Meanwhile, Devices and Consumer revenue fell 3% to $15.5 billion.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.