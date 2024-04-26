Microsoft Q3 Results: Company basks in AI glory, revenue up 17% to $61.9 billion, Azure up 31%, beats analysts estimates
Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s strategy of integrating AI technology from OpenAI into Microsoft’s entire product line is showing significant returns, as evidenced by an uptick in customers utilising AI tools for tasks like summarising documents and generating content
Microsoft Corp announced on April 25 that its third-quarter revenue soared to $61.9 billion, marking a 17% increase, for the quarter that ended on March 31. The company's profits reached $2.94 per share, exceeding the average analyst estimates of $2.83 on sales of $60.9 billion. The results, driven by robust corporate demand for its cloud and AI offerings, sparked a late trading surge in shares, as per Bloomberg.