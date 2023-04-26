Microsoft Q3 results: Profit rises 9% to $52.9 billion, shares jump 8.58%2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:13 AM IST
Microsoft said its cloud computing and artificial intelligence offerings lifted its revenue and profit in the first three months of this year.
Microsoft shares rose 8.58% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software giant beat Wall Street's estimates for third-quarter resuits, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses.
