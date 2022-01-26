Microsoft saved by the PC

The first of the big tech giants to report results for the December quarter seemed to face a daunting task ahead of its quarterly results announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Market turbulence has slashed market values; Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and the parent companies of Google and Facebook have collectively shed nearly $1.3 trillion since the start of the year. And while much of that action has been driven by broad fears over inflation, interest-rate increases and the economy’s health, there has been some worry specifically about Microsoft’s ability to sustain what has been an incredible run of accelerating sales growth while also expanding operating profit margins.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}