Microsoft stock has barely budged since July. Earnings are about to change that.
Summary
A surge in cloud-computing earnings—and high-profile investments in AI—should help the company catch up with other tech leaders.
Microsoft has been all but ignored since its last earnings report. But a “cloudy" outlook when it releases its results this coming week could be just what the stock needs to start heading higher again.
