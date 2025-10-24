Microsoft stock has barely budged since July. Earnings are about to change that.

What about the recent softness in Microsoft’s stock since the last earnings report? It’s important to note that it might simply be due for a breather—it is up nearly 25% so far in 2025, unlike Apple and Amazon.com, which have been laggards this year. Despite that, it still trades at a reasonable, if not necessarily cheap, valuation of about 28.5 times earnings forecasts for its next fiscal year, in line with its five-year average. Jake Seltz, manager of the Allspring LT Large Growth exchange-traded fund—where Microsoft is its second-largest holding—told Barron’s he thinks the stock’s recent underperformance is “unwarranted given its dominance with Azure and the cloud."