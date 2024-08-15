Milkfood Q1 results : profit at ₹0.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.68% YoY

Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.68% and the profit came at ₹0.59cr. It is noteworthy that Milkfood had declared a loss of ₹1.38cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.07%.
The company reported that selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 3.61% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.04% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to their overall financial health.
Despite the decline in revenue on a quarterly basis, the operating income was down by 29.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 302.88% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company’s improved operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.26, marking an impressive increase of 109.07% year-on-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and value generation for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Milkfood has delivered a return of -0.12% in the last week, a substantial 40.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 30.18% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's growth and future prospects.
Currently, Milkfood has a market capitalization of ₹475.37 Cr. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹215.05, while the 52-week low is ₹122.5, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the year.
Milkfood Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|96.05
|121.69
|-21.07%
|94.46
|+1.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.88
|6.1
|-3.61%
|6.84
|-14.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.67
|1.59
|+5.03%
|1.72
|-2.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|91.83
|115.7
|-20.63%
|96.54
|-4.88%
|Operating Income
|4.22
|5.99
|-29.55%
|-2.08
|+302.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.02
|5.69
|-82.07%
|-1.81
|+156.35%
|Net Income
|0.59
|3.88
|-84.79%
|-1.38
|+142.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|7.77
|-96.72%
|-2.81
|+109.07%
