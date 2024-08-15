Milkfood Q1 results : profit at ₹0.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.68% YoY

Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.68% and the profit came at ₹0.59cr. It is noteworthy that Milkfood had declared a loss of ₹1.38cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.07%.

The company reported that selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 3.61% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.04% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to their overall financial health.

Despite the decline in revenue on a quarterly basis, the operating income was down by 29.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 302.88% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company’s improved operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.26, marking an impressive increase of 109.07% year-on-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and value generation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Milkfood has delivered a return of -0.12% in the last week, a substantial 40.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 30.18% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's growth and future prospects.

Currently, Milkfood has a market capitalization of ₹475.37 Cr. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹215.05, while the 52-week low is ₹122.5, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the year.

Milkfood Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.05 121.69 -21.07% 94.46 +1.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.88 6.1 -3.61% 6.84 -14.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.67 1.59 +5.03% 1.72 -2.91% Total Operating Expense 91.83 115.7 -20.63% 96.54 -4.88% Operating Income 4.22 5.99 -29.55% -2.08 +302.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.02 5.69 -82.07% -1.81 +156.35% Net Income 0.59 3.88 -84.79% -1.38 +142.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 7.77 -96.72% -2.81 +109.07%