Milkfood Q1 results : profit at ₹0.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.68% YoY

Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.68% and the profit came at ₹0.59cr. It is noteworthy that Milkfood had declared a loss of ₹1.38cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.07%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported that selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 3.61% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.04% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to their overall financial health.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the decline in revenue on a quarterly basis, the operating income was down by 29.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 302.88% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company’s improved operational efficiency compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.26, marking an impressive increase of 109.07% year-on-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and value generation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Milkfood has delivered a return of -0.12% in the last week, a substantial 40.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 30.18% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's growth and future prospects.

Currently, Milkfood has a market capitalization of ₹475.37 Cr. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹215.05, while the 52-week low is ₹122.5, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milkfood Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 96.05 121.69 -21.07% 94.46 +1.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.88 6.1 -3.61% 6.84 -14.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.67 1.59 +5.03% 1.72 -2.91% Total Operating Expense 91.83 115.7 -20.63% 96.54 -4.88% Operating Income 4.22 5.99 -29.55% -2.08 +302.88% Net Income Before Taxes 1.02 5.69 -82.07% -1.81 +156.35% Net Income 0.59 3.88 -84.79% -1.38 +142.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 7.77 -96.72% -2.81 +109.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.59Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹96.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar