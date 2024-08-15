Hello User
Milkfood Q1 results : profit at ₹0.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.68% YoY

Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood Q1 Results Live : Milkfood declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.68% and the profit came at 0.59cr. It is noteworthy that Milkfood had declared a loss of 1.38cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.07%.

The company reported that selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 3.61% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.04% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to their overall financial health.

Despite the decline in revenue on a quarterly basis, the operating income was down by 29.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 302.88% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company’s improved operational efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.26, marking an impressive increase of 109.07% year-on-year. This increase in EPS indicates better profitability and value generation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Milkfood has delivered a return of -0.12% in the last week, a substantial 40.1% return in the last 6 months, and a 30.18% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's positive sentiment towards the company's growth and future prospects.

Currently, Milkfood has a market capitalization of 475.37 Cr. The stock’s 52-week high is 215.05, while the 52-week low is 122.5, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth within the year.

Milkfood Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue96.05121.69-21.07%94.46+1.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.886.1-3.61%6.84-14.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.671.59+5.03%1.72-2.91%
Total Operating Expense91.83115.7-20.63%96.54-4.88%
Operating Income4.225.99-29.55%-2.08+302.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.025.69-82.07%-1.81+156.35%
Net Income0.593.88-84.79%-1.38+142.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.267.77-96.72%-2.81+109.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.59Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹96.05Cr

