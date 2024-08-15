Minal Industries Q1 results: Profit at ₹0.37Cr, Revenue increased by 112.5% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Minal Industries Q1 Results Live : Minal Industries Q1 Results Live: Minal Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue surging by 112.5% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter came in at 0.37 crore, marking a notable turnaround from the loss of 0.84 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 1.58%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company has managed to maintain a strong growth trajectory on an annual basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.15% year-over-year. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in expanding its operations and enhancing its market presence.

Operating income also showed robust growth, up by 114.86% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 120.34% year-over-year. This significant improvement in operating income underscores the company's efficient cost management and operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.02, representing an impressive increase of 145.57% year-over-year. This rise in EPS highlights the company's improved profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of stock performance, Minal Industries has delivered a -9.12% return in the last week, a 5.96% return over the last six months, and a 16.63% year-to-date return. Despite the short-term volatility, the company's long-term stock performance remains positive.

Currently, Minal Industries has a market capitalization of 95.57 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 6.53 and 2.7, respectively. These figures reflect the company's market resilience and investor confidence over the past year.

Minal Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.3112.51-1.58%5.79+112.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.040.99+5.22%0.87+20.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.12+8.43%0.07+75.78%
Total Operating Expense11.7516.28-27.83%8.55+37.43%
Operating Income0.56-3.77+114.86%-2.76+120.34%
Net Income Before Taxes0.67-1.83+136.95%-1.57+143.06%
Net Income0.37-2.85+112.92%-0.84+143.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.01+364.9%-0.04+145.57%
FAQs
₹0.37Cr
₹12.31Cr
