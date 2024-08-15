Minal Industries Q1 results: Profit at ₹0.37Cr, Revenue increased by 112.5% YoY

Minal Industries Q1 Results Live : Minal Industries Q1 Results Live: Minal Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue surging by 112.5% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter came in at ₹0.37 crore, marking a notable turnaround from the loss of ₹0.84 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 1.58%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company has managed to maintain a strong growth trajectory on an annual basis.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.15% year-over-year. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in expanding its operations and enhancing its market presence.
Operating income also showed robust growth, up by 114.86% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 120.34% year-over-year. This significant improvement in operating income underscores the company's efficient cost management and operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, representing an impressive increase of 145.57% year-over-year. This rise in EPS highlights the company's improved profitability and shareholder value.
In terms of stock performance, Minal Industries has delivered a -9.12% return in the last week, a 5.96% return over the last six months, and a 16.63% year-to-date return. Despite the short-term volatility, the company's long-term stock performance remains positive.
Currently, Minal Industries has a market capitalization of ₹95.57 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹6.53 and ₹2.7, respectively. These figures reflect the company's market resilience and investor confidence over the past year.
Minal Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.31
|12.51
|-1.58%
|5.79
|+112.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.04
|0.99
|+5.22%
|0.87
|+20.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.12
|+8.43%
|0.07
|+75.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.75
|16.28
|-27.83%
|8.55
|+37.43%
|Operating Income
|0.56
|-3.77
|+114.86%
|-2.76
|+120.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.67
|-1.83
|+136.95%
|-1.57
|+143.06%
|Net Income
|0.37
|-2.85
|+112.92%
|-0.84
|+143.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.01
|+364.9%
|-0.04
|+145.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.37Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.31Cr
