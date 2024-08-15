Minal Industries Q1 results: Profit at ₹0.37Cr, Revenue increased by 112.5% YoY

Minal Industries Q1 Results Live : Minal Industries Q1 Results Live: Minal Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue surging by 112.5% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter came in at ₹0.37 crore, marking a notable turnaround from the loss of ₹0.84 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a slight decline of 1.58%. Despite this quarterly dip, the company has managed to maintain a strong growth trajectory on an annual basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.22% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.15% year-over-year. This rise in expenses reflects the company's ongoing investments in expanding its operations and enhancing its market presence.

Operating income also showed robust growth, up by 114.86% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 120.34% year-over-year. This significant improvement in operating income underscores the company's efficient cost management and operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, representing an impressive increase of 145.57% year-over-year. This rise in EPS highlights the company's improved profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of stock performance, Minal Industries has delivered a -9.12% return in the last week, a 5.96% return over the last six months, and a 16.63% year-to-date return. Despite the short-term volatility, the company's long-term stock performance remains positive.

Currently, Minal Industries has a market capitalization of ₹95.57 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹6.53 and ₹2.7, respectively. These figures reflect the company's market resilience and investor confidence over the past year.

Minal Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.31 12.51 -1.58% 5.79 +112.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.04 0.99 +5.22% 0.87 +20.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.12 +8.43% 0.07 +75.78% Total Operating Expense 11.75 16.28 -27.83% 8.55 +37.43% Operating Income 0.56 -3.77 +114.86% -2.76 +120.34% Net Income Before Taxes 0.67 -1.83 +136.95% -1.57 +143.06% Net Income 0.37 -2.85 +112.92% -0.84 +143.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.01 +364.9% -0.04 +145.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹12.31Cr

