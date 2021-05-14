Bengaluru: Mindspace Business Parks REIT, backed by real estate firm K Raheja Corp. and Blackstone Group Lp, on Friday posted net operating income of about ₹358 crore in the March-ended quarter, with its portfolio size growing to 30.2 million sq ft from 29.5 million sq ft.

The REIT also approved a distribution of ₹285.2 crore or ₹4.81 per unit for the January-March period. The distribution comprises 92.3% dividend at ₹4.44 per unit and balance in the form of interest. The record date for the distribution is 21 May.

The cumulative distribution of ₹9.59 per unit in the second half of 2020-21 translates into an annualized yield of 7% on issue price of ₹275 per unit, the firm said in a statement.

“Our operating performance remained stable with collections continuing to be over 99% through the pandemic. We achieved a healthy gross leasing of 1.5 million sq ft during this quarter and diversified our tenant mix by signing up with a data centre tenant at our Mindspace Airoli (West) park," said Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace REIT.

“We also see a growing need to return back to offices as soon as the situation improves and as offices continue to be preferred places to work, providing an inclusive environment for employees to ideate, collaborate and optimize output. These are expected to lead to renewed demand for Grade A commercial real estate," Rohira added.

The company has raised ₹375 crore through market-linked debentures at 6.65% per annum as well as another ₹75 crore via non-convertible debentures at 6.69% per annum. Its average cost of debt stood at 7.1% as on 31 March.





