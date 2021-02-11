OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Mindspace REIT Q3 net at Rs140 cr, to distribute Rs283 cr to unitholders
Mindspace has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. (Photo: Mint)
Mindspace has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. (Photo: Mint)

Mindspace REIT Q3 net at Rs140 cr, to distribute Rs283 cr to unitholders

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 11:54 AM IST PTI

Total income rose to Rs431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 140 crore for the quarter ended December and declared a distribution of 283.5 crore to unitholders.

The company, which got listed on the stock exchanges in August last year after raising 4,500 crore through a public issue, had posted a net profit of 68.4 crore in the previous quarter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Total income rose to 431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from 278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mindspce declared a distribution of 283.5 crore, which is 4.78 per unit, to its unitholders. This is the first distribution post listing.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, owns office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

It has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with 165 tenants as of December 31, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout