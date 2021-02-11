Mindspace REIT Q3 net at Rs140 cr, to distribute Rs283 cr to unitholders

Mindspace REIT Q3 net at Rs140 cr, to distribute Rs283 cr to unitholders1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Total income rose to Rs431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year
Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹140 crore for the quarter ended December and declared a distribution of ₹283.5 crore to unitholders.
The company, which got listed on the stock exchanges in August last year after raising ₹4,500 crore through a public issue, had posted a net profit of ₹68.4 crore in the previous quarter.
Total income rose to ₹431.6 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal year from ₹278 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.
Mindspce declared a distribution of ₹283.5 crore, which is ₹4.78 per unit, to its unitholders. This is the first distribution post listing.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, owns office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.
It has a total leasable area of 29.5 million square feet. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets. It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with 165 tenants as of December 31, 2020.
