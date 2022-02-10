OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income up 4% to 371.5 crore
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which owns and operates an office portfolio across four cities, on Thursday reported a 4% rise in net operating income to 371.5 crore for the quarter-ended December. It also declared distribution of 275.2 crore for its unitholders for the period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The distribution comprises 255.6 crore in form of dividend, 19 crore in form of interest and 60 lakh in the form of other income.
“Mindspace Business Park REIT witnessed a significant uptick of leasing activity with 1.8 million sq ft of space leased in the December quarter, taking the overall leasing to 3.8 million sq ft the first 9 months of FY22. The significant change in occupiers’ preference towards quality office spaces which adhere to the best standards of health, safety, experience, and wellness protocols has helped increase demand for our portfolio. We expect this trend to accentuate further in the coming quarters," said CEO Vinod Rohira.
“The Union Budget’s impetus of replacing the SEZ policy to improve ‘Ease of doing business’ in SEZs would provide fillip to the demand for SEZ spaces in our portfolio," Rohira added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout