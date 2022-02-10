Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income up 4% to 371.5 crore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which owns and operates an office portfolio across four cities, on Thursday reported a 4% rise in net operating income to ₹371.5 crore for the quarter-ended December. It also declared distribution of ₹275.2 crore for its unitholders for the period, the company said in a regulatory filing.The distribution comprises ₹255.6 crore in form of dividend, ₹19 crore in form of interest and ₹60 lakh in the form of other income.“Mindspace Business Park REIT witnessed a significant uptick of leasing activity with 1.8 million sq ft of space leased in the December quarter, taking the overall leasing to 3.8 million sq ft the first 9 months of FY22. The significant change in occupiers’ preference towards quality office spaces which adhere to the best standards of health, safety, experience, and wellness protocols has helped increase demand for our portfolio. We expect this trend to accentuate further in the coming quarters," said CEO Vinod Rohira.“The Union Budget’s impetus of replacing the SEZ policy to improve ‘Ease of doing business’ in SEZs would provide fillip to the demand for SEZ spaces in our portfolio," Rohira added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

