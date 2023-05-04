Mindspace REIT Q4 net operating income rises 9 pc to 436.4 cr, declares distribution of 285 cr

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹436.4 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal and declared income distribution of ₹285.2 crore to unitholders for the March quarter.

The company declared a distribution of ₹285.2 crore or ₹4.81 per unit for Q4 FY23, a growth of 4.3 per cent YoY (year-on-year). The record date for the distribution is May 10, 2023. Payment of the distribution shall be processed on or before May 17.