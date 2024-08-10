Mindteck India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.41% YoY

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live : Mindteck India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.47%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.54%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.07% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a more significant increase of 6.16% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.91% QoQ and decreased by 5.25% YoY, reflecting some operational challenges.

Despite these mixed results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.03 for Q1, marking a strong increase of 23.83% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Mindteck India has delivered a -5.06% return in the last week, a stellar 82.01% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 79.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Mindteck India holds a market capitalization of ₹1069.04 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460 and a low of ₹124.8, indicating substantial volatility and growth over the period.

Mindteck India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.15 97.9 +10.47% 93.41 +15.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 59.63 59.59 +0.07% 56.17 +6.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.13 1.14 -0.88% 1.12 +0.89% Total Operating Expense 102.01 91.51 +11.47% 86.93 +17.35% Operating Income 6.14 6.39 -3.91% 6.48 -5.25% Net Income Before Taxes 7.92 7.86 +0.76% 7.9 +0.25% Net Income 6.38 6.48 -1.54% 6.23 +2.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.03 2.5 +21.36% 2.45 +23.83%