Mindteck India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.41% YoY

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live : Mindteck India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.47%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.54%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.07% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a more significant increase of 6.16% on a year-over-year basis.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.91% QoQ and decreased by 5.25% YoY, reflecting some operational challenges.
Despite these mixed results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.03 for Q1, marking a strong increase of 23.83% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Mindteck India has delivered a -5.06% return in the last week, a stellar 82.01% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 79.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Mindteck India holds a market capitalization of ₹1069.04 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460 and a low of ₹124.8, indicating substantial volatility and growth over the period.
Mindteck India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.15
|97.9
|+10.47%
|93.41
|+15.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|59.63
|59.59
|+0.07%
|56.17
|+6.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.13
|1.14
|-0.88%
|1.12
|+0.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.01
|91.51
|+11.47%
|86.93
|+17.35%
|Operating Income
|6.14
|6.39
|-3.91%
|6.48
|-5.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.92
|7.86
|+0.76%
|7.9
|+0.25%
|Net Income
|6.38
|6.48
|-1.54%
|6.23
|+2.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.03
|2.5
|+21.36%
|2.45
|+23.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.38Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹108.15Cr
