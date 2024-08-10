Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mindteck India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.41% YoY

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2.41% YoY

Livemint

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.78% YoY & profit increased by 2.41% YoY

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live

Mindteck India Q1 Results Live : Mindteck India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.47%, although the profit saw a slight decline of 1.54%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose marginally by 0.07% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a more significant increase of 6.16% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for the quarter was down by 3.91% QoQ and decreased by 5.25% YoY, reflecting some operational challenges.

Despite these mixed results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 3.03 for Q1, marking a strong increase of 23.83% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Mindteck India has delivered a -5.06% return in the last week, a stellar 82.01% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 79.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Mindteck India holds a market capitalization of 1069.04 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 460 and a low of 124.8, indicating substantial volatility and growth over the period.

Mindteck India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.1597.9+10.47%93.41+15.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total59.6359.59+0.07%56.17+6.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.131.14-0.88%1.12+0.89%
Total Operating Expense102.0191.51+11.47%86.93+17.35%
Operating Income6.146.39-3.91%6.48-5.25%
Net Income Before Taxes7.927.86+0.76%7.9+0.25%
Net Income6.386.48-1.54%6.23+2.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.032.5+21.36%2.45+23.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.38Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹108.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.