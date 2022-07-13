Mindtree Q1 profit up 37%, reports all-time high order book of $570 million

Earlier this year, Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, the two publicly traded units of India’s largest engineering company, agreed to merge to form ‘LTIMindtree’, poised to become India’s sixth largest IT services company by revenue and fifth in terms of market capitalization. The merger, expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal, will create an entity with combined sales of $3.5 billion that will be able to bid for bigger orders and offer a wider range of services to clients, given larger customers’ preference for hiring fewer vendors that can offer end-to-end services. Mindtree’s Chatterjee will lead the combined entity after the merger.