Mindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to 508.7 cr

Mindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to ₹508.7 cr1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
Midcap IT services company Mindtree Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.5% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹508.7 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2022 as compared to ₹398.9 crore crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 31.4% to ₹3400.4 crore as compared to ₹2586.2 crore crore in the year-ago period.
Mindtree Ltd reported a 37.3% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹471.6 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022. while revenue from operations stood at ₹3,121 crore.
“Our robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year. We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million, up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin.," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.
Shares of MindTree Ltd closed 0.84% down at ₹3,318 apiece on the NSE today.