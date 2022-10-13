Mindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to 508.7 cr

“Our robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year. We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million, up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin.," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.