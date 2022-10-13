Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to 508.7 cr

1 min read . 04:38 PM ISTLivemint
Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, Mindtree

  • Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 31.4% to 3400.4 crore as compared to 2586.2 crore crore in the year-ago period

Midcap IT services company Mindtree Ltd on Thursday reported a 27.5% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at 508.7 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2022 as compared to 398.9 crore crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 31.4% to 3400.4 crore as compared to 2586.2 crore crore in the year-ago period.

Mindtree Ltd reported a 37.3% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at 471.6 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022. while revenue from operations stood at 3,121 crore.

“Our robust performance in the second quarter of FY23 marked a solid first half of the year. We not only delivered strong revenues of USD 422.1 million, up 7.2% sequentially in constant currency, but also maintained our EBITDA margin at a healthy 21% despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency, and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin.," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

Shares of MindTree Ltd closed 0.84% down at 3,318 apiece on the NSE today.

