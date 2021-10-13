Mindtree on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹399 crore for the quarter ending September, up 16% on a sequential basis and 57% on a year-on-year basis. The mid-cap IT company's revenue surged to ₹2,586 crore, witnessing a growth of 13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 34.3 % YoY. Mindtree's dollar revenue stood at $350.1 million.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 13, 2021, has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each.

It said it maintained EBITDA margin at 20.5% while making aggressive investments in further expanding domain, digital and leadership capabilities, geographic footprint, and hyperscaler partnerships.

Mindtree added 263 active clients as of September 30, 2021 as it won some of the key deals in Q2.

Meanwhile, the firm's employees count stands at 29,732 as of September 30, 2021 whereas 12 months attrition was 17.7%.

"The broad-based momentum and growth outlook across all verticals, service lines and geographies attest to our operational rigor and sharp focus on being a trusted business transformation partner to our clients. Thanks to the disciplined execution of our strategy, and the dedication of Mindtree Minds, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand environment and deliver profitable, industry-leading growth in FY22," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

