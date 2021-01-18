Mindtree Q3 net profit up 66%, sees healthy deal pipeline

Mindtree Ltd , owned by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd, posted a 65.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹326.5 crore for the third quarter-ended December on the back of improvement in operational efficiencies.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was up 28.7%.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the December quarter stood at ₹2,023.7 crore, up 5% sequentially and 3% on an annual basis driven by broad-based growth across verticals and service lines.

The closely-watched dollar revenue grew 5% sequentially to $274.1 million reflecting strong business momentum. The EBITDA margin improved 350 basis points to 23.1% from 19.6% in the previous quarter.

“We are witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities. We continue to capitalize on the evolving market dynamics with solutions that help enterprises navigate the new normal and grow their businesses," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, Mindtree.

The order book grew 51% y-o-y to $312 million in the December quarter. The company added eight new clients taking the total number of active clients to 276 as of the December quarter. “The deal pipeline remains healthy in the fields of customer success, data, and cloud where clients are making discretionary spends," Chatterjee said.

In line with industry trend, the attrition rate came down to 12.5% from 13.8% in the previous quarter. The total headcount as of 31 December, 2020 stood at 22,195 employees.

Mindtree said all campus offers have been honoured and the last batch is expected to join in February. “Hiring will continue as per the demand," Chatterjee said.

“Growth outlook of the top clients, pace of recovery in travel and hospitality vertical, and update on client diversification efforts are among key factors to watch out for," said Suyog Kulkarni, senior research analyst, Reliance Securities.

The earnings were declared after market hours on Monday. Shares of Mindtree were down 2.2% to close at ₹1,660.60 on the BSE.

