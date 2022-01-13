Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree on Thursday posted consolidated net profit of ₹437 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 34% over ₹326 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹2,750 crore, registering a growth of 36% from a year ago. It was ₹2,023 crore in the same period last year.

On Thursday, Mindtree shares closed 2.68% higher at ₹4,760 apiece on NSE.

“We are pleased to have continued our positive revenue momentum through the third quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining, and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree.

In dollar terms, revenue during the quarter was $366.4 million, a growth of 4.7% quarter-on-quarter and 34% year-on-year.

“Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency reflects the strength of our strategy, execution, partnerships, and continued investments in our business and people. Our order book for the quarter was $358 million, up 14.6% year-over-year, and our year-to-date deal TCV crossed $1.2 billion," he added.

