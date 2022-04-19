Mindtree Q4 net profit up 49% to 473 cr

The firm’s attrition rate for the March quarter, on a trailing 12-month basis, rose to 23.8% from 21.9% in the preceding quarter, indicating that demand for tech talent continues to outpace supply. Mindtree added close to 11,200 employees in FY22, taking the total headcount to 35,071 as of 31 March. Mindtree declared its earnings after market hours on Monday. Ahead of the results, shares of the company closed 3.33% lower to ₹3,960.8 on the BSE.