Mindtree reports 27.5% jump in net profit for Sep qtr

Debashis Chatterjee, managing director and chief executive officer, Mindtree, said: “We not only delivered strong sequential revenue growth of 7.2% in constant currency, but also maintained margin at a healthy rate despite wage hikes across the board, making it our seventh consecutive quarter of over 5% revenue growth in constant currency and eighth consecutive quarter of more than 20% EBITDA margin." Albeit a sequential moderation of 40 basis points, Mindtree’s attrition rate continues to be 24.1%. The headcount of the company stood at 38,290 as of 30 September.