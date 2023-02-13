Miniratna company IRFC posts 22% sales growth, PAT lags marginally in Q3
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The specialised financial arm of Indian Railways is Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit increased by 2.48% YoY to ₹1633.45 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2022 from ₹1593.91 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2021.
