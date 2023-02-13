Miniratna company IRFC posts 22% sales growth, PAT lags marginally in Q3

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The specialised financial arm of Indian Railways is Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit increased by 2.48% YoY to ₹1633.45 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2022 from ₹1593.91 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2021.

The company posted revenue from operations of ₹6218.10 Cr in Q3FY23 against ₹5095.96 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 22.02%. The company's net expenses reached ₹4588.58 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹3503.24 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stood at ₹1.25 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹1.22 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today on the NSE at ₹29.95 apiece, down by 0.50% from the previous close of ₹30.10. The stock recorded a total volume average of 14,626,480 shares and a delivery volume average of 487,646,843 shares at a percentage of 33.34%. At today's closing price, the stock was seen trading below the 5, 10, 20, and 50 days SMA but above the 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

In the last 1 year the stock has gained 35.52% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 8.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹37.10 on (30-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹19.30 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 19.27% below the 1 year high and 55.18% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 86.36%, FIIs stake of 1.01%, DIIs stake of 2.97% and a public stake of 9.66%.

