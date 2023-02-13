Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Miniratna company IRFC posts 22% sales growth, PAT lags marginally in Q3

Miniratna company IRFC posts 22% sales growth, PAT lags marginally in Q3

2 min read . 04:32 PM IST Vipul Das
The shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today on the NSE at 29.95 apiece, down by 0.50% from the previous close of 30.10.

  • Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The specialised financial arm of Indian Railways is Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit increased by 2.48% YoY to 1633.45 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2022 from 1593.91 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2021.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The specialised financial arm of Indian Railways is Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit increased by 2.48% YoY to 1633.45 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2022 from 1593.91 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2021.

The company posted revenue from operations of 6218.10 Cr in Q3FY23 against 5095.96 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 22.02%. The company's net expenses reached 4588.58 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 3503.24 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stood at 1.25 in Q3FY23 compared to 1.22 in Q3FY22.

The company posted revenue from operations of 6218.10 Cr in Q3FY23 against 5095.96 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 22.02%. The company's net expenses reached 4588.58 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 3503.24 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stood at 1.25 in Q3FY23 compared to 1.22 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today on the NSE at 29.95 apiece, down by 0.50% from the previous close of 30.10. The stock recorded a total volume average of 14,626,480 shares and a delivery volume average of 487,646,843 shares at a percentage of 33.34%. At today's closing price, the stock was seen trading below the 5, 10, 20, and 50 days SMA but above the 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today on the NSE at 29.95 apiece, down by 0.50% from the previous close of 30.10. The stock recorded a total volume average of 14,626,480 shares and a delivery volume average of 487,646,843 shares at a percentage of 33.34%. At today's closing price, the stock was seen trading below the 5, 10, 20, and 50 days SMA but above the 100 and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).

In the last 1 year the stock has gained 35.52% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 8.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 37.10 on (30-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of 19.30 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 19.27% below the 1 year high and 55.18% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 86.36%, FIIs stake of 1.01%, DIIs stake of 2.97% and a public stake of 9.66%.

In the last 1 year the stock has gained 35.52% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 8.97% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 37.10 on (30-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of 19.30 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 19.27% below the 1 year high and 55.18% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 86.36%, FIIs stake of 1.01%, DIIs stake of 2.97% and a public stake of 9.66%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP