With a market valuation of Rs. 5,022.35 Cr., Ircon International Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the industrial industry. Ircon International Limited is a government-incorporated Miniratna central public sector enterprise that operates in the engineering and construction industry.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- each (90% of the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2022-23." According to the company, the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 is fixed as Friday, 17th February 2023. The interim dividend will be paid from Tuesday, 28th February, 2023 onwards.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,346.51 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 1,761.85 crore in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 33.18% YoY. The company recorded a net profit of ₹190 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 against ₹135.53 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 40.19%. Ircon International EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in Q3FY23 from Rs. 1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,236.86 Cr in Q3FY23 against Rs. 1,638.91 crore in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.49%. The company's net profit reached Rs. 227.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to Rs. 129.90 crore recorded in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 75.07%. The EPS of Ircon International stood at Rs. 2.42 in Q3FY23 compared to Rs. 1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Ircon International Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹53.65 apiece, down by 2.72% from the previous close of ₹55.15. The stock has appreciated by 23.05% over the past year, while it has dropped by 9.98% YTD in 2023. The stock has gained 32.31% over the past six months, but it has plummeted 13.26% during the past month.

