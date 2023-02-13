Miniratna CPSE Ircon International net profit up 75% in Q3, dividend declared
- With a market valuation of Rs. 5,022.35 Cr., Ircon International Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 5,022.35 Cr., Ircon International Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the industrial industry. Ircon International Limited is a government-incorporated Miniratna central public sector enterprise that operates in the engineering and construction industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×