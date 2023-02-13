Miniratna CPSE Ircon International net profit up 75% in Q3, dividend declared

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2/- each (90% of the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2022-23." According to the company, the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 is fixed as Friday, 17th February 2023. The interim dividend will be paid from Tuesday, 28th February, 2023 onwards.