Mirc Electronics Q2 results: profit at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.66% YoY

Mirc Electronics Q2 Results Live : Mirc Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue, which decreased by 21.66% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹1.35 crore, a notable recovery compared to a loss of ₹6.43 crore during the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 33.55%. This drop highlights the challenging market conditions the company faced in recent months.
Despite the revenue challenges, Mirc Electronics reported a remarkable increase in operating income, which surged by 495.52% quarter-over-quarter and 176.88% year-over-year, indicating improved efficiency in operations.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 3.95% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 5.21% year-over-year, reflecting cost management efforts amidst fluctuating revenues.
Mirc's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.06, marking a 121.43% increase year-over-year, suggesting a positive trajectory in profitability despite the revenue slump.
In terms of stock performance, Mirc Electronics has achieved a 2.41% return over the last week, but it has faced a significant 20.97% decline over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 34.56%.
Currently, Mirc Electronics has a market capitalization of ₹491.01 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹32.99 and a low of ₹15.5.
Mirc Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|151.37
|227.79
|-33.55%
|193.23
|-21.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.28
|14.7
|+3.95%
|16.12
|-5.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.67
|1.81
|-7.73%
|2.04
|-18.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.38
|227.12
|-35.11%
|198.42
|-25.72%
|Operating Income
|3.99
|0.67
|+495.52%
|-5.19
|+176.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.35
|0.44
|+206.82%
|-6.43
|+121%
|Net Income
|1.35
|0.44
|+206.82%
|-6.43
|+121%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.12
|-50.56%
|-0.28
|+121.43%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess