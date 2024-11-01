Hello User
Mirc Electronics Q2 results: profit at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.66% YoY

Mirc Electronics Q2 results: profit at ₹1.35Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.66% YoY

Mirc Electronics Q2 Results Live : Mirc Electronics announced its Q2 results on October 30, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue, which decreased by 21.66% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 1.35 crore, a notable recovery compared to a loss of 6.43 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a sharper decline of 33.55%. This drop highlights the challenging market conditions the company faced in recent months.

Despite the revenue challenges, Mirc Electronics reported a remarkable increase in operating income, which surged by 495.52% quarter-over-quarter and 176.88% year-over-year, indicating improved efficiency in operations.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 3.95% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 5.21% year-over-year, reflecting cost management efforts amidst fluctuating revenues.

Mirc's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.06, marking a 121.43% increase year-over-year, suggesting a positive trajectory in profitability despite the revenue slump.

In terms of stock performance, Mirc Electronics has achieved a 2.41% return over the last week, but it has faced a significant 20.97% decline over the past six months. However, the year-to-date return remains positive at 34.56%.

Currently, Mirc Electronics has a market capitalization of 491.01 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 32.99 and a low of 15.5.

Mirc Electronics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue151.37227.79-33.55%193.23-21.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.2814.7+3.95%16.12-5.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.671.81-7.73%2.04-18.14%
Total Operating Expense147.38227.12-35.11%198.42-25.72%
Operating Income3.990.67+495.52%-5.19+176.88%
Net Income Before Taxes1.350.44+206.82%-6.43+121%
Net Income1.350.44+206.82%-6.43+121%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.12-50.56%-0.28+121.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.35Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹151.37Cr

