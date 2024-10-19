Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2957.62% YOY

Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 736.73% YoY & profit increased by 2957.62% YoY.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live
Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live

Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live : Mirch Technologies India declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing unprecedented growth in their financial performance. The company reported a staggering 736.73% increase in topline revenue compared to the same quarter last year, while profit soared by an astonishing 2957.62%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced robust growth, with revenue growing by 111.57% and profit increasing by 432.39%. This remarkable turnaround highlights the effectiveness of Mirch Technologies' strategic initiatives.

Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 21.28% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by a significant 1708.89%, indicating that the company has been investing heavily in its operations.

Moreover, operating income witnessed an impressive rise, up by 320.22% quarter-over-quarter and 2253.02% year-over-year. This surge in operating income reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

However, not all metrics painted a rosy picture. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.09, which marked a decrease of 55.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns for investors despite the overall strong performance in revenue and profit.

Mirch Technologies India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24.0511.37+111.57%2.87+736.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.1-21.28%0+1708.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+44.44%0+44.44%
Total Operating Expense19.0610.18+87.24%2.66+615.98%
Operating Income4.991.19+320.22%0.21+2253.02%
Net Income Before Taxes5.041.22+313.22%0.21+2275.99%
Net Income4.80.9+432.39%0.16+2957.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.83-88.67%0.21-55.24%
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2957.62% YOY

