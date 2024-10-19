Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2957.62% YOY

Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live : Mirch Technologies India declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing unprecedented growth in their financial performance. The company reported a staggering 736.73% increase in topline revenue compared to the same quarter last year, while profit soared by an astonishing 2957.62%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced robust growth, with revenue growing by 111.57% and profit increasing by 432.39%. This remarkable turnaround highlights the effectiveness of Mirch Technologies' strategic initiatives.

Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 21.28% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by a significant 1708.89%, indicating that the company has been investing heavily in its operations.

Moreover, operating income witnessed an impressive rise, up by 320.22% quarter-over-quarter and 2253.02% year-over-year. This surge in operating income reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

However, not all metrics painted a rosy picture. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.09, which marked a decrease of 55.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns for investors despite the overall strong performance in revenue and profit.

Mirch Technologies India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 24.05 11.37 +111.57% 2.87 +736.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.1 -21.28% 0 +1708.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +44.44% 0 +44.44% Total Operating Expense 19.06 10.18 +87.24% 2.66 +615.98% Operating Income 4.99 1.19 +320.22% 0.21 +2253.02% Net Income Before Taxes 5.04 1.22 +313.22% 0.21 +2275.99% Net Income 4.8 0.9 +432.39% 0.16 +2957.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.09 0.83 -88.67% 0.21 -55.24%