Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2957.62% YOY

Mirch Technologies India Q2 Results Live : Mirch Technologies India declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing unprecedented growth in their financial performance. The company reported a staggering 736.73% increase in topline revenue compared to the same quarter last year, while profit soared by an astonishing 2957.62%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced robust growth, with revenue growing by 111.57% and profit increasing by 432.39%. This remarkable turnaround highlights the effectiveness of Mirch Technologies' strategic initiatives.
Despite the impressive year-over-year growth, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 21.28% quarter-over-quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses increased by a significant 1708.89%, indicating that the company has been investing heavily in its operations.
Moreover, operating income witnessed an impressive rise, up by 320.22% quarter-over-quarter and 2253.02% year-over-year. This surge in operating income reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.
However, not all metrics painted a rosy picture. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.09, which marked a decrease of 55.24% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns for investors despite the overall strong performance in revenue and profit.
Mirch Technologies India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|24.05
|11.37
|+111.57%
|2.87
|+736.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.1
|-21.28%
|0
|+1708.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+44.44%
|0
|+44.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.06
|10.18
|+87.24%
|2.66
|+615.98%
|Operating Income
|4.99
|1.19
|+320.22%
|0.21
|+2253.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.04
|1.22
|+313.22%
|0.21
|+2275.99%
|Net Income
|4.8
|0.9
|+432.39%
|0.16
|+2957.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.09
|0.83
|-88.67%
|0.21
|-55.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹24.05Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar