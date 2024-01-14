Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue decreased by 92.93% YoY

Mishka Exim declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.93% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr.
It is noteworthy that Mishka Exim had declared a loss of ₹0.15cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 46.11% q-o-q & increased by 25.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.25% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.
Mishka Exim has delivered a 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -55.52% return in the last 6 months, and 0.09% YTD return.
Currently, Mishka Exim has a market cap of ₹49.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹83.47 & ₹28 respectively.
Mishka Exim Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.38
|0.31
|+21.9%
|5.4
|-92.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.02
|+46.11%
|0.02
|+25.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|+0.28%
|0.03
|+18.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.51
|0.41
|+22.23%
|5.59
|-90.93%
|Operating Income
|-0.13
|-0.1
|-23.25%
|-0.19
|+33.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.05
|-0.04
|+231.66%
|-0.14
|+137.32%
|Net Income
|0.04
|-0.07
|+153.77%
|-0.15
|+125.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|-0.05
|+160%
|-0.1
|+130%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!