Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue decreased by 92.93% YoY

Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue decreased by 92.93% YoY

Livemint

Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 92.93% YoY & profit at 0.04Cr

Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mishka Exim declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.93% & the profit came at 0.04cr.

It is noteworthy that Mishka Exim had declared a loss of 0.15cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 46.11% q-o-q & increased by 25.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.25% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.

Mishka Exim has delivered a 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -55.52% return in the last 6 months, and 0.09% YTD return.

Currently, Mishka Exim has a market cap of 49.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 83.47 & 28 respectively.

Mishka Exim Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.380.31+21.9%5.4-92.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.02+46.11%0.02+25.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04+0.28%0.03+18.3%
Total Operating Expense0.510.41+22.23%5.59-90.93%
Operating Income-0.13-0.1-23.25%-0.19+33.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.05-0.04+231.66%-0.14+137.32%
Net Income0.04-0.07+153.77%-0.15+125.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.03-0.05+160%-0.1+130%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

