Mishka Exim Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue decreased by 92.93% YoY

Mishka Exim declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 92.93% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr.

It is noteworthy that Mishka Exim had declared a loss of ₹0.15cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 46.11% q-o-q & increased by 25.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.25% q-o-q & increased by 33.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 130% Y-o-Y.

Mishka Exim has delivered a 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -55.52% return in the last 6 months, and 0.09% YTD return.

Currently, Mishka Exim has a market cap of ₹49.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹83.47 & ₹28 respectively.

Mishka Exim Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.38 0.31 +21.9% 5.4 -92.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.02 +46.11% 0.02 +25.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 +0.28% 0.03 +18.3% Total Operating Expense 0.51 0.41 +22.23% 5.59 -90.93% Operating Income -0.13 -0.1 -23.25% -0.19 +33.46% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 -0.04 +231.66% -0.14 +137.32% Net Income 0.04 -0.07 +153.77% -0.15 +125.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 -0.05 +160% -0.1 +130%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.38Cr

