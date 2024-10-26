Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.89% YOY

Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live : Mishtann Foods declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profits and revenue compared to the same period last year. The company's topline grew by 7.37% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 21.89%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 10.66%, though profits experienced a remarkable increase of 49.46%.

In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 1.15% quarter-on-quarter but showed a notable decrease of 14.35% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses may have contributed to the higher profit margins reported by the company.

The operating income for Mishtann Foods also showcased positive growth, up 49.19% from the previous quarter and 19.74% year-on-year. This strong operational performance suggests robust management and a focus on efficiency amid fluctuating revenue streams.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.99, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14.11%. This growth in EPS indicates that the company is effectively translating its revenue and profit gains into shareholder value.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Mishtann Foods has faced challenges in the stock market recently, delivering a return of just 3.44% over the past week. The company has seen a -23.11% return over the last six months and a -13.63% year-to-date return, indicating some market volatility.

Currently, Mishtann Foods boasts a market capitalization of ₹1556.07 Crore and has experienced a 52-week high and low of ₹26.36 and ₹11.93, respectively. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates market challenges in the coming quarters.

Mishtann Foods Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 341.87 382.67 -10.66% 318.4 +7.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.75 0.74 +1.15% 0.87 -14.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.14 +1.08% 0.17 -18.33% Total Operating Expense 233.66 310.13 -24.66% 228.03 +2.47% Operating Income 108.21 72.53 +49.19% 90.37 +19.74% Net Income Before Taxes 107.67 71.98 +49.59% 89.22 +20.69% Net Income 106.57 71.3 +49.46% 87.43 +21.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 0.67 +47.76% 0.87 +14.11%