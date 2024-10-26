Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.89% YOY

Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.37% YoY & profit increased by 21.89% YoY.

Published26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live
Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live

Mishtann Foods Q2 Results Live : Mishtann Foods declared their Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profits and revenue compared to the same period last year. The company's topline grew by 7.37% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 21.89%. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 10.66%, though profits experienced a remarkable increase of 49.46%.

In terms of operating expenses, the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 1.15% quarter-on-quarter but showed a notable decrease of 14.35% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses may have contributed to the higher profit margins reported by the company.

The operating income for Mishtann Foods also showcased positive growth, up 49.19% from the previous quarter and 19.74% year-on-year. This strong operational performance suggests robust management and a focus on efficiency amid fluctuating revenue streams.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.99, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14.11%. This growth in EPS indicates that the company is effectively translating its revenue and profit gains into shareholder value.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Mishtann Foods has faced challenges in the stock market recently, delivering a return of just 3.44% over the past week. The company has seen a -23.11% return over the last six months and a -13.63% year-to-date return, indicating some market volatility.

Currently, Mishtann Foods boasts a market capitalization of 1556.07 Crore and has experienced a 52-week high and low of 26.36 and 11.93, respectively. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates market challenges in the coming quarters.

Mishtann Foods Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue341.87382.67-10.66%318.4+7.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.750.74+1.15%0.87-14.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.14+1.08%0.17-18.33%
Total Operating Expense233.66310.13-24.66%228.03+2.47%
Operating Income108.2172.53+49.19%90.37+19.74%
Net Income Before Taxes107.6771.98+49.59%89.22+20.69%
Net Income106.5771.3+49.46%87.43+21.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.990.67+47.76%0.87+14.11%
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMishtann Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.89% YOY

