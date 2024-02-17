Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mitshi India Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 12.98% YoY

Mitshi India Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 12.98% YoY

Livemint

Mitshi India Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 12.98% YoY & profit at 0.04Cr

Mitshi India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mitshi India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.98% & the profit came at 0.04cr. It is noteworthy that Mitshi India had declared a loss of 0.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 61.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 93.85% q-o-q & increased by 117.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.04 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 112.5% Y-o-Y.

Mitshi India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.438.28-58.54%3.04+12.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.04-61.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0.02-98.7%
Total Operating Expense3.387.46-54.67%3.33+1.73%
Operating Income0.050.82-93.85%-0.29+117.54%
Net Income Before Taxes0.050.82-93.83%-0.29+117.66%
Net Income0.040.6-93.83%-0.29+113.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.69-94.2%-0.32+112.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.