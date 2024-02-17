Mitshi India Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 12.98% YoY

Mitshi India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.98% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr. It is noteworthy that Mitshi India had declared a loss of ₹0.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 61.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 93.85% q-o-q & increased by 117.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.04 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 112.5% Y-o-Y.

Mitshi India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.43 8.28 -58.54% 3.04 +12.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.04 -61.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.02 -98.7% Total Operating Expense 3.38 7.46 -54.67% 3.33 +1.73% Operating Income 0.05 0.82 -93.85% -0.29 +117.54% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 0.82 -93.83% -0.29 +117.66% Net Income 0.04 0.6 -93.83% -0.29 +113.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.69 -94.2% -0.32 +112.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!