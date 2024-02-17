Mitshi India Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.04Cr, Revenue increased by 12.98% YoY

Mitshi India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.98% & the profit came at ₹0.04cr. It is noteworthy that Mitshi India had declared a loss of ₹0.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 58.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 61.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 93.85% q-o-q & increased by 117.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.04 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 112.5% Y-o-Y.
Mitshi India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.43
|8.28
|-58.54%
|3.04
|+12.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.04
|-61.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.02
|-98.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.38
|7.46
|-54.67%
|3.33
|+1.73%
|Operating Income
|0.05
|0.82
|-93.85%
|-0.29
|+117.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.05
|0.82
|-93.83%
|-0.29
|+117.66%
|Net Income
|0.04
|0.6
|-93.83%
|-0.29
|+113.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.69
|-94.2%
|-0.32
|+112.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.43Cr
