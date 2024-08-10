Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.34% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live : Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Mitsu Chem Plast declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 19.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.6% and the profit decreased by a staggering 61.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6.32% YoY. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in the company's profitability.

The operating income also faced a downturn, falling by 46.78% QoQ and decreasing by 12.79% YoY. This indicates that the company is facing operational challenges that are impacting its bottom line.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.8, which represents a decrease of 26.46% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability and earnings for the shareholders.

Mitsu Chem Plast has delivered a -5.4% return in the last week, a -25.65% return in the last 6 months, and a -19.01% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Mitsu Chem Plast has a market cap of 196.24 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 212.72, while the 52-week low is 127. This data suggests that the stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year.

Mitsu Chem Plast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue80.1382.27-2.6%79.72+0.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.065.2+16.51%5.7+6.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.61+3.65%1.42+17.19%
Total Operating Expense76.9976.36+0.82%76.11+1.15%
Operating Income3.155.91-46.78%3.61-12.79%
Net Income Before Taxes1.53.79-60.34%1.84-18.22%
Net Income1.092.83-61.57%1.35-19.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.82.27-64.76%1.09-26.46%
FAQs
₹1.09Cr
₹80.13Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
