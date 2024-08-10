Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.34% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live : Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Mitsu Chem Plast declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 19.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.6% and the profit decreased by a staggering 61.57%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6.32% YoY. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in the company's profitability.
The operating income also faced a downturn, falling by 46.78% QoQ and decreasing by 12.79% YoY. This indicates that the company is facing operational challenges that are impacting its bottom line.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.8, which represents a decrease of 26.46% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability and earnings for the shareholders.
Mitsu Chem Plast has delivered a -5.4% return in the last week, a -25.65% return in the last 6 months, and a -19.01% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.
Currently, Mitsu Chem Plast has a market cap of ₹196.24 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹212.72, while the 52-week low is ₹127. This data suggests that the stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year.
Mitsu Chem Plast Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|80.13
|82.27
|-2.6%
|79.72
|+0.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.06
|5.2
|+16.51%
|5.7
|+6.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.66
|1.61
|+3.65%
|1.42
|+17.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.99
|76.36
|+0.82%
|76.11
|+1.15%
|Operating Income
|3.15
|5.91
|-46.78%
|3.61
|-12.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.5
|3.79
|-60.34%
|1.84
|-18.22%
|Net Income
|1.09
|2.83
|-61.57%
|1.35
|-19.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.8
|2.27
|-64.76%
|1.09
|-26.46%
