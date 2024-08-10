Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.34% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live : Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Mitsu Chem Plast declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 19.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.6% and the profit decreased by a staggering 61.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6.32% YoY. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in the company's profitability.

The operating income also faced a downturn, falling by 46.78% QoQ and decreasing by 12.79% YoY. This indicates that the company is facing operational challenges that are impacting its bottom line.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.8, which represents a decrease of 26.46% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability and earnings for the shareholders.

Mitsu Chem Plast has delivered a -5.4% return in the last week, a -25.65% return in the last 6 months, and a -19.01% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Mitsu Chem Plast has a market cap of ₹196.24 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹212.72, while the 52-week low is ₹127. This data suggests that the stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year.

Mitsu Chem Plast Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 80.13 82.27 -2.6% 79.72 +0.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.06 5.2 +16.51% 5.7 +6.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.66 1.61 +3.65% 1.42 +17.19% Total Operating Expense 76.99 76.36 +0.82% 76.11 +1.15% Operating Income 3.15 5.91 -46.78% 3.61 -12.79% Net Income Before Taxes 1.5 3.79 -60.34% 1.84 -18.22% Net Income 1.09 2.83 -61.57% 1.35 -19.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.8 2.27 -64.76% 1.09 -26.46%