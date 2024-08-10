Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.34% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.34% YoY

Livemint

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.52% YoY & profit decreased by 19.34% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live

Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live : Mitsu Chem Plast Q1 Results Live: Mitsu Chem Plast declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant decrease of 19.34% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.6% and the profit decreased by a staggering 61.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 6.32% YoY. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in the company's profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income also faced a downturn, falling by 46.78% QoQ and decreasing by 12.79% YoY. This indicates that the company is facing operational challenges that are impacting its bottom line.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.8, which represents a decrease of 26.46% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability and earnings for the shareholders.

Mitsu Chem Plast has delivered a -5.4% return in the last week, a -25.65% return in the last 6 months, and a -19.01% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Mitsu Chem Plast has a market cap of 196.24 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 212.72, while the 52-week low is 127. This data suggests that the stock has experienced significant volatility over the past year.

Mitsu Chem Plast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue80.1382.27-2.6%79.72+0.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.065.2+16.51%5.7+6.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.661.61+3.65%1.42+17.19%
Total Operating Expense76.9976.36+0.82%76.11+1.15%
Operating Income3.155.91-46.78%3.61-12.79%
Net Income Before Taxes1.53.79-60.34%1.84-18.22%
Net Income1.092.83-61.57%1.35-19.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.82.27-64.76%1.09-26.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.09Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹80.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.