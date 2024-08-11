MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live : MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: MK Ventures Capital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.22% & the profit decreased by 5.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.02% and the profit decreased by 12.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.05% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a significant reduction in expenses over the last quarter, although the yearly comparison shows an upward trend.
The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q and decreased by 10.5% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects the company's ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹13.44, which represents a decrease of 6.47% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS is a concern for investors looking for consistent returns.
In terms of stock performance, MK Ventures Capital has delivered a -5.87% return in the last week, a 19.27% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 94.6% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. Despite the recent decline, the YTD performance indicates strong growth over the year.
Currently, MK Ventures Capital has a market cap of ₹776.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹2800, and the 52-week low is ₹1000, showing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
MK Ventures Capital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.65
|8.41
|-9.02%
|12.58
|-39.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.31
|-24.68%
|0.2
|+18.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.13
|1.14
|-1.35%
|5.3
|-78.7%
|Operating Income
|6.52
|7.26
|-10.23%
|7.28
|-10.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7
|7.91
|-11.55%
|7.49
|-6.56%
|Net Income
|5.17
|5.9
|-12.4%
|5.46
|-5.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.44
|15.34
|-12.39%
|14.37
|-6.47%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess