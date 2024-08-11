MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live : MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: MK Ventures Capital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.22% & the profit decreased by 5.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.02% and the profit decreased by 12.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.05% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a significant reduction in expenses over the last quarter, although the yearly comparison shows an upward trend.

The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q and decreased by 10.5% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects the company's ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹13.44, which represents a decrease of 6.47% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS is a concern for investors looking for consistent returns.

In terms of stock performance, MK Ventures Capital has delivered a -5.87% return in the last week, a 19.27% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 94.6% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. Despite the recent decline, the YTD performance indicates strong growth over the year.

Currently, MK Ventures Capital has a market cap of ₹776.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹2800, and the 52-week low is ₹1000, showing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

MK Ventures Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.65 8.41 -9.02% 12.58 -39.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.31 -24.68% 0.2 +18.05% Total Operating Expense 1.13 1.14 -1.35% 5.3 -78.7% Operating Income 6.52 7.26 -10.23% 7.28 -10.5% Net Income Before Taxes 7 7.91 -11.55% 7.49 -6.56% Net Income 5.17 5.9 -12.4% 5.46 -5.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.44 15.34 -12.39% 14.37 -6.47%