MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 39.22% YoY & profit decreased by 5.46% YoY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live
MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live : MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: MK Ventures Capital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.22% & the profit decreased by 5.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.02% and the profit decreased by 12.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.05% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a significant reduction in expenses over the last quarter, although the yearly comparison shows an upward trend.

The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q and decreased by 10.5% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects the company's ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 13.44, which represents a decrease of 6.47% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS is a concern for investors looking for consistent returns.

In terms of stock performance, MK Ventures Capital has delivered a -5.87% return in the last week, a 19.27% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 94.6% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. Despite the recent decline, the YTD performance indicates strong growth over the year.

Currently, MK Ventures Capital has a market cap of 776.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 2800, and the 52-week low is 1000, showing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

MK Ventures Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.658.41-9.02%12.58-39.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.31-24.68%0.2+18.05%
Total Operating Expense1.131.14-1.35%5.3-78.7%
Operating Income6.527.26-10.23%7.28-10.5%
Net Income Before Taxes77.91-11.55%7.49-6.56%
Net Income5.175.9-12.4%5.46-5.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.4415.34-12.39%14.37-6.47%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹5.17Cr
₹7.65Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue