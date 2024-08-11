Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

Livemint

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 39.22% YoY & profit decreased by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live : MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: MK Ventures Capital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.22% & the profit decreased by 5.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.02% and the profit decreased by 12.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.05% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a significant reduction in expenses over the last quarter, although the yearly comparison shows an upward trend.

The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q and decreased by 10.5% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects the company's ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 13.44, which represents a decrease of 6.47% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS is a concern for investors looking for consistent returns.

In terms of stock performance, MK Ventures Capital has delivered a -5.87% return in the last week, a 19.27% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 94.6% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. Despite the recent decline, the YTD performance indicates strong growth over the year.

Currently, MK Ventures Capital has a market cap of 776.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 2800, and the 52-week low is 1000, showing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

MK Ventures Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.658.41-9.02%12.58-39.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.31-24.68%0.2+18.05%
Total Operating Expense1.131.14-1.35%5.3-78.7%
Operating Income6.527.26-10.23%7.28-10.5%
Net Income Before Taxes77.91-11.55%7.49-6.56%
Net Income5.175.9-12.4%5.46-5.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.4415.34-12.39%14.37-6.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

