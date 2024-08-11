MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 5.46% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live : MK Ventures Capital Q1 Results Live: MK Ventures Capital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.22% & the profit decreased by 5.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.02% and the profit decreased by 12.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.68% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.05% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a significant reduction in expenses over the last quarter, although the yearly comparison shows an upward trend.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 10.23% q-o-q and decreased by 10.5% Y-o-Y. This decline in operating income reflects the company's ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹13.44, which represents a decrease of 6.47% Y-o-Y. The drop in EPS is a concern for investors looking for consistent returns.

In terms of stock performance, MK Ventures Capital has delivered a -5.87% return in the last week, a 19.27% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 94.6% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. Despite the recent decline, the YTD performance indicates strong growth over the year.

Currently, MK Ventures Capital has a market cap of ₹776.61 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹2800, and the 52-week low is ₹1000, showing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MK Ventures Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.65 8.41 -9.02% 12.58 -39.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.31 -24.68% 0.2 +18.05% Total Operating Expense 1.13 1.14 -1.35% 5.3 -78.7% Operating Income 6.52 7.26 -10.23% 7.28 -10.5% Net Income Before Taxes 7 7.91 -11.55% 7.49 -6.56% Net Income 5.17 5.9 -12.4% 5.46 -5.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.44 15.34 -12.39% 14.37 -6.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹7.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar