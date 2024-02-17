MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.59% YOY

MK Ventures Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.82% & the profit decreased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12% and the profit increased by 5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 247.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 53.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50.69% Y-o-Y.
MK Ventures Capital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.44
|9.6
|-12%
|14.03
|-39.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.29
|0.29
|-0.03%
|0.08
|+247.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0
|+512.58%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.69
|3.54
|-23.99%
|1.75
|+54.26%
|Operating Income
|5.75
|6.05
|-4.97%
|12.29
|-53.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.94
|6.51
|+6.5%
|12.33
|-43.74%
|Net Income
|5.03
|4.79
|+5%
|9.24
|-45.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.08
|12.46
|+4.98%
|26.53
|-50.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.44Cr
