MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.59% YOY

MK Ventures Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.82% & the profit decreased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12% and the profit increased by 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 247.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 53.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50.69% Y-o-Y.

MK Ventures Capital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.44 9.6 -12% 14.03 -39.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.29 0.29 -0.03% 0.08 +247.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0 +512.58% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 2.69 3.54 -23.99% 1.75 +54.26% Operating Income 5.75 6.05 -4.97% 12.29 -53.19% Net Income Before Taxes 6.94 6.51 +6.5% 12.33 -43.74% Net Income 5.03 4.79 +5% 9.24 -45.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.08 12.46 +4.98% 26.53 -50.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.44Cr

