Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.59% YOY

MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 45.59% YOY

Livemint

MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 39.82% YoY & profit decreased by 45.59% YoY

MK Ventures Capital Q3 FY24 Results Live

MK Ventures Capital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 39.82% & the profit decreased by 45.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12% and the profit increased by 5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q & increased by 247.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.97% q-o-q & decreased by 53.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 50.69% Y-o-Y.

MK Ventures Capital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.449.6-12%14.03-39.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.290.29-0.03%0.08+247.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020+512.58%0+0%
Total Operating Expense2.693.54-23.99%1.75+54.26%
Operating Income5.756.05-4.97%12.29-53.19%
Net Income Before Taxes6.946.51+6.5%12.33-43.74%
Net Income5.034.79+5%9.24-45.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.0812.46+4.98%26.53-50.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.44Cr

