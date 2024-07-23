M&M Fin Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹513 crore, interest income rises 15% for FY2025

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services announced their April to June quarter results on Tuesday, June 23. The NBFC recorded a 45% rise in net profit to 513 crore for the first quarter of FY2025.

PTI
Published23 Jul 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services released their first quarter FY2025 results on July, 23.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services released their first quarter FY2025 results on July, 23. (Bloomberg)

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in June quarter net profit to 513 crore.

The non-bank lender had reported a net profit of 353 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | HUL Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹2,538 crore, revenue up 1.3% YoY

The core net interest income grew 15 per cent to 1,932 crore and the interest margin narrowed to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the same period of the previous quarter.

Its total income grew 20 per cent to 3,760 crore during the reporting quarter, and the assets under management were up 23 per cent at 1.06 lakh crore.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit up 13.8% to ₹3,912 cr, revenue at ₹14,04 cr

Its credit costs declined to 448 crore from the 526 crore in the year-ago period, helping in the profit growth.

In a statement, it said the collection efficiency remained at 94 per cent and the non-performing assets were also within the thresholds.

The company scrip closed at 295.90 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 1.16 per cent higher than its previous close.

Also Read | Sitharaman’s full budget is unruffled by the 2024 election results

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 10:04 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsM&M Fin Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to ₹513 crore, interest income rises 15% for FY2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue