Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services announced their April to June quarter results on Tuesday, June 23. The NBFC recorded a 45% rise in net profit to ₹ 513 crore for the first quarter of FY2025.

The non-bank lender had reported a net profit of ₹353 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income grew 15 per cent to ₹1,932 crore and the interest margin narrowed to 6.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the same period of the previous quarter.

Its total income grew 20 per cent to ₹3,760 crore during the reporting quarter, and the assets under management were up 23 per cent at ₹1.06 lakh crore.

Its credit costs declined to ₹448 crore from the ₹526 crore in the year-ago period, helping in the profit growth.

In a statement, it said the collection efficiency remained at 94 per cent and the non-performing assets were also within the thresholds.

The company scrip closed at ₹295.90 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 1.16 per cent higher than its previous close.