M&M Finance's Q4 Results: Net profit declines 9.5% YoY; Company announces dividend ₹6.3 apiece
M&M Finance's Q4 net profit falls 9.5% YoY; ₹6.30 per share dividend declared
Mahindra Finance reported a total income of ₹3,706 crores, marking a 21 per cent increase year-over-year (YoY), for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, on May 4. However, the Profit After Tax (PAT) experienced a slight downturn by 10 per cent YoY, settling at ₹619 crores, attributed to a 14% increase in Net Interest Income (NII) which stood at ₹1,971 crores. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) remained fairly stable at 7.1%. The reported disbursements for the quarter saw an 11% rise, totalling ₹15,292 crores, and the Gross Loan Book grew by an impressive 24% YoY to ₹1,02,597 crores.