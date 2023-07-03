M&M June auto sales up 15.4% YoY, flags semiconductor supply issues on specific parts; tractor sales grow over 6%1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Sales of Utility Vehicles rose 22% to 32,585 vehicles in the domestic market, while sales of Cars and Vans plunged 99% to just 3 units during the month.
Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) reported total auto sales for the month of June 2023 at 62,429 vehicles, registering a growth of 15.4% from 54,096 units sold in the same month last year.
