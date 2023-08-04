Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,773.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a sharp growth of 97.6% from ₹1,403.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's standalone revenue from operations during Q1FY24 jumped 23% to ₹24,368 crore from ₹19,813 crore, YoY. Other income increased to ₹658 crore from ₹140 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 46.5% to ₹3,547 crore from ₹2,421 core, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.6% from 12.2%, YoY.

(To be updated)