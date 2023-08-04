comScore
M&M Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 97% to 2,774 crore; revenue grows 23% YoY
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of 2,773.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a sharp growth of 97.6% from 1,403.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's standalone revenue from operations during Q1FY24 jumped 23% to 24,368 crore from 19,813 crore, YoY. Other income increased to 658 crore from 140 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review rose 46.5% to 3,547 crore from 2,421 core, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.6% from 12.2%, YoY.

(To be updated)

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:26 PM IST
