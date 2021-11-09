Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
M&M reports 214% jump in consolidated net profit in September quarter

M&M reports 214% jump in consolidated net profit in September quarter

An employee works inside the Mahindra & Mahindra manufacturing plant in Chakan, India, FILE PHOTO
1 min read . 02:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The significant surge in M&M's Q2 profit comes on the back of a one-time charge taken by the company in the year-ago quarter

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported consolidated net profit jumped to 1,929 crore in quarter ended-September, up around 214% from 614 crore year-on-year (YoY). The significant rise in M&M's second quarter profit comes on the back of a one-time charge taken by the company in the year-ago quarter. 

The automaker's consolidated revenue from operations rose nearly 12% to 21,470 crore for Q2 as against 19,227 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. M&M operating margin 12.5% despite rising commodity prices and shortage of semi-conductors, it said.

In consolidated financial results, M&M said that it has ceased consolidating Ssangyong Motor Co as a subsidiary from 28th December, 2020 and has classified it as discontinued operations for all periods.

The tractor manufacturer said that with better availability of semiconductors, it expects to maintain volume growth momentum from the third quarter onwards. The auto industry has seen strong recovery in demand for passenger vehicles in the past two quarters, but with chip shortages hurting carmakers globally companies have scrambled to make up for the production hit.

“Global shortage of semi-conductors has impacted the production and sales for another quarter. Stringent cost control measures have helped partially mitigate margin impact of commodity price," Mahindra & Mahindra added.

The company said that auto business continues to maintain strong booking pipeline for its key products. On the other hand, Farm Equipment Sector (FES) tractors market share stood at 40.1% up 1.9% compared to Q2FY2021.

Shares of M&M were trading over 2% higher at 881 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals post the earnings announcement.

