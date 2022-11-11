M&M Q2 results: Net profit jumps 46%, beats estimates

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for its passenger vehicles and farm equipment. Mahindra reported a profit after tax of ₹2,090 crore, up 46% from ₹1,433 crore a year earlier. Total vehicles sold soared 75% from a year ago to 174,098 units, while it had open bookings for more than 260,000 sports utility vehicles.

